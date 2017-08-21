Indonesian hacker group defaces Malaysian websites following flag blunder

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesian hacker group ExtremeCrew has defaced 27 Malaysian websites in response to an oversight in the official souvenir booklet of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017, which carried the Indonesian flag upside down.

The hacked sites feature the booklet with the message "Bendera Negaraku Bukanlah Mainan" (My national flag is not a play thing), while the Indonesian patriotic anthem "Tanah Air Beta" plays in the background.

Indonesian news site Elshianta.com has a full list of the hacked sites - they are primarily blog sites and are relatively unknown, and are not affiliated to any offical body or large corporation.

Kuala Lumpur apologised to Jakarta for the blunder after the issue was raised by the Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi on Saturday (Aug 19).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said Malaysia regretted the error made by the Malaysian Organising Committee (Masoc), and Masoc chairman, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, also posted an apology on Twitter.