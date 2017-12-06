Indonesia warns US against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia's top diplomat has joined a chorus of world leaders urging US President Donald Trump not to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, for fear the move may endanger the ongoing Middle East peace process.

Speaking at the opening of a seminar in support of Palestine, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she spoke with US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan on Monday (Dec 4) to persuade the White House against recognising Jerusalem as the capital.

"Indonesia clearly expressed its deep concern over the issue of the status of Jerusalem. Any change in the status of Jerusalem will endanger the peace process and peace itself," she said on Tuesday.

The status of Jerusalem is a key issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both Israelis and Palestinians claiming the city as their capital.

"I also mentioned (to Donovan) that the leadership and wisdom of the US are needed on the Palestine issue."

Retno said Donovan had told her in the conversation that Trump had not taken a final stance on the matter.

But on Tuesday, senior US officials said Trump would on Wednesday at 1 pm EST (1800 GMT) announce that Washington would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and set in motion the relocation of the US Embassy to the ancient city.

Retno lamented the absence of her Palestinian counterpart, Riad Al Maliki, who had to call off his plan to visit Jakarta on Tuesday to monitor the development in Washington.

Palestine's ambassador-designate to Indonesia, Zuhair al Shun, urged immediate action to prevent Trump from radically changing the US' position "before it is too late".

"The president has been clear on this issue from the get-go: It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman joined a mounting chorus of voices warning that unilateral US steps on Jerusalem would derail a fledgling US-led peace effort and unleash turmoil in the region after they received phone calls from Trump on Tuesday (Dec 5) informing them that he intends to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned Trump that Jerusalem's status must be decided "within the framework of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians."

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag also said: "If the status of Jerusalem is changed and another step is taken...that would be a major catastrophe ... It would completely destroy the fragile peace process in the region and lead to new conflicts, new disputes and new unrest."

On Monday, permanent representatives of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member states held a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The OIC issued a final communiqué calling upon all states to abide by the "resolution of international legality" on the city of Al-Quds - another name for Jerusalem - which is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, Minister Retno remarked.

Indonesia is a strong supporter of the two-state solution for the Middle East conflict, which envisages an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital living side-by-side with Israel.