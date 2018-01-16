Indonesia Stock Exchange collapse: Building management should be held accountable, says consumers' group

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Indonesian Consumers Foundation has called on authorities to investigate the management of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta for their alleged negligence that led to the collapse of a mezzanine walkway in the building and injuries to at least 77 people.

The foundation's chairman Tulus Abadi said the police needed to take firm action because the incident had endangered the lives of many people.

"We urge the police to question parties from the building management to find out whether any laws pertaining to buildings have been violated. It may indicate the party responsible has failed to properly maintain the building," Tulus said in a written statement.

He added that he urged the party to be responsible for the victims, not only by covering for their medical costs, but also by providing compensation.

"We urge the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to conduct a thorough inspection of all public buildings in the capital, such as shopping malls, hotels and offices, to ensure they have followed proper safety standards. The incident may have created fears among the public," he said.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said the temporary building-worthiness certificate (SLF) for the Indonesia Stock Exchange building will expire on Jan 25.

"The SLF is temporary and it will expire on Jan 25," Anies said on Monday as reported by kompas.com.

He was quick to add that the issuance of the certificate meant that there was nothing wrong with the structure of the building, including the mezzanine floor that collapsed.

Jakarta Spatial Land Agency head Benni Agus Chandra said his agency recommended the issuance of a temporary certificate because there were some administrative requirements pertaining to the use of land that had yet to be completed.

"It has been processed since 2015. The certificate was temporary because there are still some requirements that have yet to be met. But the matter has nothing to do with the building's structure," Benni said.

He said that the issuance of the SLF did not guarantee that the building would be free from accidents.

"There is still a risk, but the issuance of the SLF is to minimize this," he said, adding that the building management was required to report once every three months on the condition of the building.

He said he would check whether the management had been compliant with the regulation.

At least 77 people were injured following the incident. Several of them suffered fractures and were admitted to hospitals to undergo medical treatment.

Many of the injured were university students who had been visiting the exchange.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the group of 95 students and their minders walking along the mezzanine walkway when it suddenly tilted and crashed one floor down.

Authorities have yet to identify the cause of the collapse.