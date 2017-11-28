Indonesia issues warnings over cold lava flows from erupting Mount Agung

JAKARTA - Indonesia's national disaster agency has issued warnings over cold lava flows, also known as lahar, around Mount Agung.

Local residents are asked to stay away from rivers whose upstream located in the slope of the volcano which strongly erupted on Sunday, spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

"Lahar floods have already occurred in several places on the slopes," he said.

"As Bali has entered wet season, watch out for cold lava floods. Do not have activities in the areas near rivers," he told a press briefing on Monday.

Mount Agung is a stratovolcano. According to Oregon State University's Volcano World, stratovolcanoes tend to have cooler, more viscous lava.

The so-called cold lava flows, similar to mud flows, are often a prelude to the blazing orange lava seen in many volcanic eruptions.

On Monday (Nov27), Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately, warning that the first major eruption in 54 years could be "imminent".

Selain erupsi yang meningkat. Banjir lahar dingin juga akan meningkat karena hujan di sekitar Gunung Agung akam meningkat. Saat ini Bali sudah masuk musim penghujan. Waspadai banjir lahar hujan (banjir lahar dingin). Jangan beraktivitas di radius berbahaya dan sekitar sungai. pic.twitter.com/HsJL6SvUwV — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 27, 2017

Waspadai banjir lahar hujan (lahar dingin) di sekitar Gunung Agung. Banjir lahar hujan sudah terjadi di beberapa tempat di lereng Gunung Agung. Hujan akan meningkat. Jangan melakukan aktivitas di sekitar sungai. Radius 8-10 km harus kosong dari aktivitas masyarakat. #Bali pic.twitter.com/5vuZ4KTTYa — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 27, 2017

An eight to 10 km exclusion zone has been imposed around the summit, the highest peak in Bali.