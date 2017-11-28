Indonesia extends closure of Bali airport by another day

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia on Tuesday (Nov 28) extended the closure of the international airport in Bali by another 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island’s Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that “aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash”.

The I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport was originally scheduled to reopen on 7am local time on Tuesday, but the authorities announced on Tuesday morning the airport will remain closed until 7am on Wednesday.

Penutupan Bandara Internasional I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali diperpanjang. Bandara closed hingga 29/11/2017, pukul 07:00 WITA. Sedangkan Bandara Internasional Lombok dibuka kembali mulai 28/11/2017 pukul 06:00 WITA. Evaluasi terus dilakukan oleh otoritas bandara. #bali #Bali pic.twitter.com/18ZUOFulbZ — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 27, 2017

At least 445 flights have been cancelled due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, affecting the travel plans of some 89,000 passengers.