Indonesia calls break-in at Melbourne's Indonesian Embassy a criminal act; urges Australia to investigate

JAKARTA - Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has urged Australia to "immediately investigate and legally process" the perpetrators behind the flying of the outlawed Papuan Morning Star flag at the Indonesian Consulate General building in Melbourne, in the latest tensions between the two countries.

The Jakarta Post newspaper reported that a Caucasian suspect had reportedly scaled a wall more than 2.5 metres high from an adjoining building complex on Friday afternoon (Jan 6) when most staff were away for prayers and hoisted the flag, which is a symbol of Papuan independence movement.

A second person had recorded the incident from outside the gate of the Indonesian consulate, it added.

Australian authorities are currently looking into the matter, the report said.

In a statement on Saturday (Jan 7), the Indonesian Foreign Ministry had called the break-in a "criminal act that cannot be tolerated at all".

It added: "Australia has an obligation and responsibility to immediately process the law and ensure the safety of all Indonesian missions in Australia."

Ms Retno "had communicated" with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop on Saturday, and the Indonesian ambassador in Canberra is continuing the communication with Australian authorities to ensure the security of Indonesian diplomatic and consular staff there.

The latest incident came at the heels of a defence spat, when Indonesia announced this week it had suspended military cooperation with Australia after offending training materials were were found at the Campbell Barracks in Perth last month.

Indonesian armed forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo, who reportedly issued the order of suspension on Dec 29, said last Thursday that the materials were "unethical" and "disparaged the TNI and Indonesians, including ideology of the Indonesian nation", Pancasila.

The materials mentioned Indonesian province West Papua needing to become independent and spelt Pancasila as Pancagila.

Gila means crazy in Indonesian.