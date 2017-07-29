Indonesia, Australia host counter-terrorism meeting

MANADO, INDONESIA (AFP) - Indonesia and Australia on Saturday (July 29) co-hosted a counter-terrorism meeting to address the rising threat of foreign fighters, as the Philippines battles pro-ISIS militants.
The one-day gathering in North Sulawesi brings together six countries including Malaysia, Philippines and New Zealand.
Ministers are due to discuss the challenges posed by growing terrorism in South-east Asia as well as concerns that Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is trying establish a regional caliphate in the Philippines, where government forces are pitted against Islamist gunmen holed up in a southern city.
"I am hopeful that this meeting will produce a valuable outcome so together we could fight terrorism, especially in Marawi, Southern Phillipines," Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto told journalists late Friday ahead of the event.
Parts of South-east Asia have long struggled with Islamic militancy, with hundreds of radicals from the region flocking to join ISIS in Iraq and Syria.