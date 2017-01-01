Indonesia arrests 76 Chinese nationals for immigration violations

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesian authorities have arrested 76 female Chinese nationals - some of whom are believed to be sex workers - in a raid against illegal immigrants on New Year's Eve, an official said on Sunday (Jan 1).

"It's a record for us. Many have been arrested and all are women. They were arrested for violating permits," said Yurod Saleh, a director from the Immigration Office at the Law and Human Rights Ministry.

Yurod said some of the women, aged between 18 and 30, were netted while working as singing guides at karaoke parlors in Jakarta.

"They are victims of human trafficking committed by irresponsible parties," he added.

Yurod said his officers confiscated Chinese passports, bills, 15 million rupees (S$1,600) in cash and contraceptives from the women.

He said the women would face punishments ranging from fines and deportation to prison terms.