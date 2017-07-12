Indonesia and Singapore committed to work together to promote peace, security and stability in Asean

JAKARTA - Neighbours Indonesia and Singapore are committed to working together to promote peace, security and stability in the Asean region, which would in turn contribute to a greater world order, said Indonesia's armed forces (TNI) chief General Gatot Nurmantyo.

General Gatot made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday (July 12) during the visit of the commander of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Lieutenant General Perry Lim for the 20th Combined Annual Report Meeting (CARM) - Indonesia-Singapore High Level Committee (INDOSIN HLC) between the SAF and TNI.

The joint annual high-level meeting between Singapore and Indonesia is to discuss security and defence matters. The two countries had agreed in 2012 to have an overall governing body overseeing bilateral meetings between the armed forces in the areas of operations, exercises, intelligence, logistics and personnel.

The annual meeting this year was held in Jakarta on Tuesday and was followed by an official dinner.

General Gatot said peace and security in the Asean region would bring about stability, and support other sectors, especially the region's business activity and economy, said a statement issued by the TNI.

Lieutenant General Perry Lim said he expects bilateral relations to be further fortified. He added that transnational terrorism is a clear and real threat that both countries must work together to overcome.