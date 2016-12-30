I don't have time to be nice, says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - He wishes he were "kinder" to the Filipino people, but tough-talking President Rodrigo Duterte says he has to do his job even if it means putting his life or the presidency at stake.

"I cannot run again. I'm not aspiring to be a popular president, far from it actually," Mr Duterte said in an interview with state-run PTV 4 on Thursday (Dec 29) night.

"My job, my promise to you (is to eradicate) corruption, illegal drugs… I'll do that," he said.

"I don't care, I'm done. I don't have time to pretend to be nice," he added.

The President made the remark when asked about how he felt that the majority of the people were supportive of his administration's war on drugs.

Mr Duterte pointed out that during his campaign, he made a "solemn" promise to eradicate corruption, crime and illegal drugs.

Part of his promise, he also said, was to allow the burial of former president Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"I wish I could be kinder… to you fellowmen but there's a task to be done and I will do it. I will do it even if I have to put at stake my life and the presidency itself," the President said before ending an hour-long interview with the network, the last in his series of television interviews that day.

Mr Duterte reiterated his readiness to step down from office if the people thought he could no longer solve the problems of the country.