Farmer and three sons jailed total of 105 years for rape, incest in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Sarawak (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Sarawak farmer and his three sons were sentenced to a total of 105 years' jail and caning after they pleaded guilty to 13 counts of incest on Friday (Aug 25). The victims were the farmer's two granddaughters.

Judge Marutin Pagan sentenced the farmer, who is the girls' 57-year-old grandfather, to 25 years' jail. The girl's 42-year-old father and 26-year-old uncle were also given 25 years' jail each.

The grandfather, father and an uncle were charged with raping the the elder girl, now 19, for the last six years.

Another uncle, 28, was given the maximum 30 years' jail for four counts of incest, including two counts involving the younger girl, who is now 14.

All four of them were given the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azhari Yusof led the prosecution's case, while the four men did not have a lawyer.

The men were arrested at their home in Serian on Aug 11, after a police report was made alleging that they had raped the victims for the last six years.

The case came to light after the older girl was recently found to be 25 weeks pregnant, after a medical check-up in Serian Hospital.

She then revealed that she was raped by the four men for the last six years. She also said that her younger sister was sexually assaulted by the men since she was nine.