Floods worsen in Pahang, Johor, Sabah as heavy rain expected to hit several Malaysian states

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Continuous rain over two days has worsened in the flood situation in several Malaysian states as heavy rain is expected to continue on Saturday (Jan 13).

In Pahang, authorities have been forced to open another evacuation centre in Rompin as the number of flood victims in the state increased to 357 people as compared to 318 the night before, after 39 people moved to the centre at Leban Chondong community hall.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Kol Zainal Yusof told Bernama 64 people were still at an evacuation centre at SK Tekek, Pulau Tioman.

In Pekan, 254 victims remained at five centres due to stagnant flood waters.

The number of flood victims in Segamat and Mersing, in Johor also increased to 118 compared to 95 the day before.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 28 people from seven families have been moved to the evacuation centre at SK Air Papan in Mersing.

Another 34 from eight families were being sheltered at Balai Raya Kampung Tenglu, he said in a statement.

He added that a lane at Jalan Telok Arong in the same district has been closed to traffic due to a landslip but sections of the road were still accessible.

In Segamat, 46 people from 14 families are at Balairaya Gemereh, Balai Badang, while another 10 from two families are at Balairaya Kampung Pogoh Tengah.

In Sabah, rising water levels of the main river in Pitas district forced 10 people from three families to remain at the evacuation centre at Kampung Sinukab Kinabongan.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force said two villages - Kampung Kabatasan Laut and Kampung Masin Besar Kanibongan - were still flooded.

Sarawak had to temporarily close one of its schools, SK Sungai Kelabit in Miri, due to floods which affected the school field, teachers quarters, generator shed and preschool.

The path to the school, which has 19 pupils, seven teachers and two administrative staff was also too dangerous to use.

Four other schools - SK Kuala Kenyana, SK Kuala Bok, SK Sungai Bong and SK Sungai Anak - were also affected by floods but the pupils were still able to continue studying.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to continue in several areas in Johor, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Terengganu and Sarawak until Saturday (Jan 13).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for several areas in Johor and Pahang.

"Heavy rain is expected to continue in Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Johor Baru and Kulai) and Pahang (Rompin, Pekan and Kuantan) today," it said in a statement on Saturday.

The department has also issued a weather warning alert for Negri Sembilan, Melaka, several areas in Johor including Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian, and several areas in Pahang including Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Jerantut.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu and parts of Sarawak, including Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Sarikei and Mukah.