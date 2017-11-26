Flights to Bali cancelled as Mount Agung erupts for second time

JAKARTA - Mount Agung's second phreatic eruption - steam and ash with no lava - prompted airlines to cancel flights arriving in and departing from Bali on Saturday night (Nov 25).

Eight scheduled arrivals and 13 departures have been cancelled by several airlines as pre-emptive moves, affecting a total 2,087 passengers, the national disaster management agency (BNPB) said in a statement issued at 11pm.

The I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport authority in Bali stated that the airport is still in a normal and safe state, citing a report from the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA).

The flight cancellations were a decision taken by the airlines, the airport authority added.

Phreatic eruptions are a common precursor of volcanic activity. The eruptions are triggered by groundwater flashing to steam, heated by magma. No lava is ejected in such instances.

Saturday's eruption started at 5.30pm local time and went on for some time, with ash going up 1.5km and being blown south-west, carried by the current wind direction trend, BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

Steam and ash were still seen at 11pm, Dr Sutopo said.

Local residents living within a radius of 6 to 7.5km, depending on which side of the volcano they are on, have been urged to evacuate. These areas have been declared as danger zones, although resident have opted to stay.

Mount Agung, located about 70km north-east of the popular Kuta beach, had its first phreatic eruption on Tuesday evening, less than a month after the alert level was lowered to the second highest level.

The highest level means a major eruption is imminent.