Flash floods in Selangor after heavy rain

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several parts of Klang and Shah Alam were inundated by flood waters following several hours of heavy rain early Tuesday (Nov 7).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Operations Assistant Director Mohd Sani Harul said the Fire and Rescue Department started receiving distress calls as early as 5am.

The worst hit locations were low lying residential estates and areas. Traffic on the Federal Highway leading out of Klang was reduced to a crawl.

Residents in Taman Rasah and Bandar Bukit Raja were also unable to leave for work after flood water rose up to about one metre in the area.

Other areas that were flooded are Taman Bukit Kemuning and Kg Bukit Naga, both in Section 32, Shah Alam.

Mohd Sani said the flooding was made worse by the high tide in Klang's coastal area. He added that Taman Maznah in Klang was also badly hit by flood waters which stood at 300mm to 600mm.

No evacuations were carried out in any of the areas after water started receding at a steady pace.

Firemen rescued a lorry driver and his assistant who were trapped in their vehicle after it stalled in the floodwaters at Aeon Bukit Raja.

Selangor traffic police were also on the ground to control and manage the chaos created by congestion in several road stretches leading out of Klang which were closed early in the morning when water levels started rising.

Many road users who were on the way out of Klang early in the morning were caught and some even stranded in massive traffic congestion due to several road closures.