First WWII underground bunker found in Malaysia

IPOH (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - What was initially thought to be an underground water tank has turned out to be the first underground bunker from World War II to be discovered in the country.

Malaya Historical Group chief researcher Shaharom Ahmad described the find as significant because all other historical bunkers discovered before this were located above ground.

The discovery of the underground air shelter by the organisation was made during a study of Malaysia’s airfields and airports on the grounds of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Shaharom said the bunker, loca­ted 2m underground at an open field some 500m away from the air­port’s main building was believed to have been built by the British to protect their soldiers and civilians from enemy air strikes.

Measuring 9.14m-long and 9.14m-­wide, he said the bunker resembled those built by the British that were found in Singapore and Europe.

“This particular bunker is similarly constructed from concrete and can accommodate up to 40 people.

“Its structure is still sound with no real signs of damage given that it is about 75 years old,” said Shaha­rom, who has been carrying out research on WWII artefacts and remains since 1996.

The bunker is empty although it is believed that there were beds and other basic furniture, and that it was stocked with provisions.

Writing on the wall in Chinese read “food enough to feed 2,100”.

Shaharom believes the words were written by Chinese labourers when constructing the bunker, adding that more research would be carried out after this.

“Actually, some of the airport staff had come across the entrance to the bunker while clearing the field se­­veral years ago but they did not report the find as they were un­aware of what it was.

“Then two days ago as I was conducting my research here, one of them informed me about the structure and led me down to it.

“It seems some of the staff have seen benches in the bunker pre­viously,” he said.

He added that there could be more historical structures in the vicinity as underground air shelters were rarely built on their own.

He added discussions would be held with the Perak Heritage Society, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and Ipoh City Council to turn the bunker into a museum and major tourist attraction.

Sultan Azlan Shah Airport mana­ger Mohd Ali Osman said this was the third historic find within the grounds of the airport, which was constructed in the 1930s.

“Before this, we found two military pillboxes (concrete dug-in guard posts). However, these are located within a restricted area,” he said.

He added that there were police quarters and an abandoned Senoi Praaq (orang asli police personnel) quarters located on the same field where the bunker was found.

He said that MAHB would support all efforts to preserve the bunker.