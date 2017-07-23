First official photos of Johor princess and husband-to-be released ahead of Aug 14 wedding

JOHOR BARU - The first official photographs of Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be, Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, have been released ahead of their wedding next month.

One of the photos released by the Johor Royal Press Office on Saturday (July 22) show the couple wearing matching grey traditional Malay baju kurung at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

In another photo, the pair are seen in casual wear, with the princess clad in a floral red and white dress and her beau in a collared purple shirt.

The New Straits Times reported that the photos were taken last week.

The pair are set to hold their wedding on Aug 14 after the state's Royal Council made the announcement on July 16.

Tunku Aminah, 31, is the second of six siblings, and the only daughter of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and his queen, Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

She is the President of the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Mr Dennis, 28, was born as Dennis Verbaas in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam. He converted to Islam in May 2015, Malaysian media reported.

He was a semi-professional footballer and a former marketing manager of Singapore's Tampines Rovers Football Club. He also previously served as manager of the JDT Concept Store and Cafe.

The couple's betrothal ceremony will be held at 10am on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

The bersanding (sitting-in-state ceremony) ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day at the throne room of the Istana Besar.