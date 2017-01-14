Fighter jet crashes during airshow in Thailand's Hat Yai, killing pilot

BANGKOK - A Gripen fighter jet crashed on Saturday (Jan 14) during an airshow at an event in the southern Thai city of Hat Yai in Songkhla province, killing the pilot, Thai media reported.

Squadron leader Dilokrit Pattavee died when the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed on a runway at around 9.20am local time while it was taking part in the air show at the Hat Yai International airport, the Bangkok Post reported.

The airshow was taking place as part of a Children's Day event at the airport.

According to The Nation, the crash forced the temporary closure of the airport, although it was expected to reopen before midday on Saturday.

Air Vice Marshal Pongsak Semachai, the air force spokesman, said the air force investigating panel is gathering evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

Children's Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in January in Thailand.