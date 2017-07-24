Fifth rabies victim in Sarawak dies

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The fifth rabies victim in Sarawak, a 52-year-old man from Serian, succumbed to the disease on Sunday (July 23).

Tinding Lambang is believed to have died around midnight at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He was bitten by a dog in early May and admitted on July 11 after suffering weak limbs, numbness, backache and confusion.

A lab test on July 18 confirmed that he had rabies.

Four earlier cases have also resulted in fatalities.