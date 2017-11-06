Family caught in Penang floods conduct 'floating' funeral for loved one

PENANG - As floodwaters inundated the streets of Penang, one family was not deterred in giving a loved one a final sending off.

Video clips of the family pushing a casket through the water on a boat, has gone viral.

According to The Star, the incident was captured on Jalan Padang Lalang in Bukit Mertajam on Sunday (Nov 5).

The family of Mr Lim Ah Gao, who died at the age of 89 due to natural causes, had no choice but to use the unconventional makeshift hearst as they could not transport the coffin using the normal forms of transport, reported The Malay Mail Online.

With the aid of the boat, which reportedly belongs to the Sungai Puyu Volunteer Fire Services, the procession made its way to the Berapit Chinese Cemetery.

According to The Malay Mail Online, about 80 per cent of Penang were inundated by flash floods, after it rained for nearly 18 hours straight on Saturday.

A "red" alert warning of more continuous heavy rain had been issued by the Meteorological Department in Penang and neighbouring Kedah on Sunday.