Extra security for Malaysia during festive period

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police are taking extra precautions over national security following the United States' decision to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, said national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

"Don't worry. Our police personnel are monitoring public areas and places of worship, as well as ensuring everyone's safety is maintained," he said on Sunday (Dec 17).

US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec 6, sparking condemnation and protests worldwide, including in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has said that Malaysia will never accept the US decision.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi said the police will ensure that security and public order is maintained during the Christmas Day celebrations.

"We have certain areas to brush up on and will make all the necessary preparations," he added. "We have more than enough personnel on duty ... it will be business as usual for us."

Separately, Malaysian police have denied issuing an alert warning that Islamist militants were attempting to infect unsuspecting members of the public with the HIV virus, reported national news agency Bernama.

The message, which went viral on social media, claimed that militants posing as representatives from a medical college carrying out free blood sugar screening would inject people with the virus.

"Bukit Aman had never issued such a message... I hope the people do not believe in the message," deputy inspector-general of police Noor Rashid Ibrahim said.