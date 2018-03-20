Entertainment outlet in Malaysia calls off sugar daddy event

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - For slightly over RM100 (S$34) per guest, would-be sugar daddies can attend a party scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur as part of the official launch of thesugarbook.com website.

The announcement of the private party, tagged as "where romance meets finance", which had gone viral on social media, raised eyebrows, resulting in the management of the top city entertainment outlet, where the event was scheduled, to cancel its booking.

It is learnt that the entertainment outlet had called off the event, which was scheduled for April 27, as it had been involved as the venue for a controversial product launch event by a celebrity entrepreneur three weeks ago.

Its management was worried the party, which has a sexual connotation, could put the company in a spot again.

However, thesugarbook.com founder and chief executive officer Darren Chan said the show would go on but at a different venue.

"It has been called off but not cancelled. We are negotiating with several posh entertainment outlets in the city to host the event.

"We have yet to firm up the new venue. It will be announced later," he said.

Thesugarbook.com is Asia's first sugar daddy dating site.

Unlike other dating sites, the website, which was launched in December 2016, is known for its money-for-love dating platform.

It marketed itself as a site to link up "well-established wealthy individuals" who "wish to pamper sugar babies with financial support in return for love and companionship" and those who "appreciate the glamorous life indulging in the luxuries that life has to offer".

Mr Chan said the party was only for 250 people.

The website also stated that there were no charges for women, who are referred to as sugar babies, to attend the party.

However, men have to pay to attend the party.

Individual ticket costs between RM100 and RM150. The organiser of the event is also selling tables for the event.

A table costs between RM1,700 and RM3,500 for a specific number of people.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said women attending the party should be careful.

"They should use their judgement when meeting and making friends at such parties," he said.

Mr Chong said they should go to the event with their eyes wide open.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police were aware of the party and were monitoring the event.

"Action will be taken if the organiser or the event breaks any law," he said.