Eight-year-old boy drowns in Miri swamp after being attacked by crocodile

MIRI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An eight-year-old boy drowned during an attack by a crocodile at a swamp near Miri on Saturday (March 24).

In the 6.45pm incident, the victim, Mohd Fairus Mohd Dais, was fishing near the banks of a swamp at the Tudan 5 squatter resettlement scheme, about 20km north of Miri.

However, he was attacked by the crocodile and dragged into the waters of the swamp.

Supt Law Poh Kiong from the Miri Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that its search and rescue team had found the victim's body.

He said that there were bite marks on the lower part of the victim's body.

"The boy and a group of his friends were fishing there when he was dragged into the water by a crocodile," he said.

Miri police chief Asst Comm Lim Meng Seah said an initial report revealed drowning as the cause of death, adding that a full post-mortem examination would be carried out soon.