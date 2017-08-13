Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes west off Indonesia's Sumatra; tremors felt in Singapore

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE (REUTERS, AFP) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck west of Indonesia’s island of Sumatra on Sunday (Aug 13) but there was no tsunami risk, seismologists said as panicked residents fled their homes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the quake, which hit at a depth of 35km at 10.08am (11.08am Singapore time), at a distance of 73km west of the city of Bengkulu, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“The earthquake was quite strong and shallow, it was felt all the way to Padang, West Sumatra, but there was no threat of a tsunami,” Mochammad Riyadi, an official at Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency told AFP.

He said officials were checking if there were any casualties or damage.

Several Twitter users reported that they felt the tremors in Singapore.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was aware of the quake but had not received any calls for assistance.

Bengkulu resident Neng Hasnah said the quake felt very strong for a few seconds, forcing her and her family members to flee her house.

“I was carrying my seven-month old granddaughter and I had to run, all the neighbours also ran outside their homes,” Hasnah told AFP.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity. An earthquake struck Indonesia’s western Aceh province in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Just felt earthquake tremors in Singapore O: — Jocelyne Sze (@jocelynesze) August 13, 2017

currently experiencing tremors at my home nowwwwwwww. is it indo earthquake big big — Thaddeus Ong (@dogmacatmamagma) August 13, 2017