Duterte to tell Trump to exercise restraint, says North Korea's Kim 'just wants to end the world'

Philippine Rodrigo Duterte said late on Saturday (April 29) the United States should be "prudent and patient" and not play into the hands of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's hands "because the guy just wants to end the world".

In a news briefing meant to cap the 30th Asean summit, Mr Duterte announced that he was expecting a call from US President Donald Trump.

"If I were Trump, I'd back out, not really surrender in terms of a retreat, but just to let the guy realise just not to do it," said Mr Duterte.

"Do not play into his hands. At the end of the day, whatever you use or say, it's going to be (a) holocaust for all. It will be good for America to restrain a little bit," he added.

Mr Duterte said Asean "is extremely worried".

He blamed both North Korea and the US for the rising tension in the Korean peninsula, saying, "There seems to be two countries playing with their toys, and those toys are not really to entertain".

"It behooves upon America, who has the biggest stick, just to really be prudent and patient," he said.

He described Mr Kim as "somebody who relishes letting go of his missiles and everything".

"The guy just wants to end the world. That's why he's happy. He's always happy. But he really wants to finish everything. They will drag us all down," said Mr Duterte

