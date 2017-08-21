Duterte says there could have been abuses in Philippines' war on drugs after high schooler killed

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (Aug 21) said there could have been abuses in his government's war on drugs and ordered the police to take custody of officers who were involved in the killing of a high school student last week.

In a hastily called news conference at the presidential palace, Duterte said he would not condone abuses and the police officers would have to face the consequences of their actions if that is the recommendation of a formal investigation.

"There is a possibility that in some of police incidents there could be abuses. I admit that," Duterte said. "These abusive police officers are destroying the credibility of the government," he added.

"Who will follow the government if the credibility is destroyed."