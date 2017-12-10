Dutch-Belgian model dies after falling off Kuala Lumpur apartment balcony in the nude

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Dutch-Belgian model, who was completely undressed, fell off a balcony to her death at an apartment on Jalan Dang Wangi in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night (Dec 7).

Police believe the model, identified as 19-year-old Ivana Esther Robert Smit, may have fallen while she was intoxicated.

The victim, who has dual Dutch and Belgian citizenship, is believed to have fallen from the 20th floor of an apartment block and landed on a balcony on the sixth floor.

It is believed that Smit was in the apartment with a couple, an American man and his Kazakhstan wife, after spending a night out with them.

The couple retired to the bedroom while Smit slept in the living room.

Sometime in the night, Smit who was naked, ventured to the balcony and fell.

Smit was the second runner-up in the Malaysia Supermodel Search 2014, when she was just 15 years old.

Dang Wangi district police officer Shaharuddin Abdullah said police have classified the case as sudden death.

"Our investigations so far and the post-mortem report show no elements of foul play," he said when contacted.

However, he urged anyone who has information on the case to contact the police.