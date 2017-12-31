Drunk construction worker goes amok over late salary in Sibu, Sarawak

SIBU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A construction worker went amok in Sibu, in Sarawak, and set ablaze his 35-year-old colleague's car, after he was told that December's salary would be late.

In the incident at 3.50pm on Saturday (Dec 30), the 30-year old suspect had also assaulted the victim's wife, 47, who is also a construction worker with the same company.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Zailanni Amit said on Sunday that the couple were with their colleagues waiting at their workplace in Jalan Aman to get their salaries.

"The suspect showed up and everybody was told by the boss that their salary would be paid late," he said.

ACP Zailanni said the suspect, who was drunk after a drinking session earlier, went berserk.

The couple tried to calm him down.

The suspect, however, was infuriated by them and started to beat the woman by using a broomstick. He also threw a stone at her stomach.

He then picked up a metal rod and started to hit the boss, 24, on his head and left hand.

Seeing he was out of control, the couple tried to run away.

However, the suspect lit a fire and burnt their car.

"The two victims suffered light injuries while the car was between 60 and 70 per cent damaged. Losses were reported to be around RM12,000 (S$3,966) ," ACP Zailanni said.

The police were looking for the suspect to assist investigations under Section 324 and Section 435 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and causing mischief.