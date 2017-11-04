Singapore, Brunei launch second leg of exhibition on bilateral relations

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Brunei's Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean witnessed the launch of the Brunei leg of a co-curated exhibition on relations between the two countries on Saturday (Nov 4).

The Abode Of Peace And The Lion City: A Brunei-Singapore Exhibition showcases historical and contemporary perspectives of the bilateral ties, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The exhibition will run till end-April next year.

The first part of the exhibition was launched in Singapore in July by PM Lee Hsien Loong and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah .

DPM Teo and his delegation of younger Singapore leaders are in Brunei for the 5th Young Leaders' Programme, said MFA. The programme is part of an annual exchange to deepen ties between younger leaders from both countries.

DPM Teo also had an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Saturday and he congratulated the Sultan on his Golden Jubilee last month. They discussed regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral relations.

DPM Teo was hosted at lunch by the Crown Prince and they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties among the younger leaders.

DPM Teo' s visit ends on Sunday.