Doctors in Vietnam remove scissors left in man's stomach for 18 years

Doctors in Vietnam removed a pair of scissors that were in a man's abdomen for 18 years, local newspapers reported.

Surgeons from Hanoi flew to Thai Nguyen province in the north to operate on 54-year-old Ma Van Nhat, who went to the hospital for treatment after a road accident last month.

An ultrasound test then showed there appeared to be a sharp object on the left side of his stomach. Tuoi Tre newspaper said the man had a second check in a hospital near his home province of Bac Kan, and tests confirmed he had a 15cm pair of surgical scissors next to his colon.

Vietnam Express reported that the scissors could have been left inside his stomach during an operation in 1998 after the man was involved in another road accident.

The man apparently did not suffer any pain during the 18 years, except for some recent stomach pain.

Surgeons who took the scissors out after a three-hour procedure said the rusty handles of the scissors had become stuck to some organs, reported the BBC.

The Health Ministry has ordered Bac Kan General Hospital to account for the scissors it could have left inside the man nearly two decades ago. Mr Ma is expected to leave the hospital for home next week.