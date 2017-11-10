Detained Singaporean and Malaysian journalists brought to court in Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW - A Singaporean cameraman and a Malaysian producer were brought to court on Friday (Nov 10), two weeks after they were detained while on assignment for Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

The Straits Times understands that Lau Hon Meng, 43, and Mok Choy Lin, 47, as well as their local interpreter Aung Naing Soe and driver Hla Tin, are being held in a court cell while waiting for their time before the judge.

They were accused of trying to use a drone to record video images of the Hluttaw, or House of Representatives building, in the Myanmar capital without permission.

The two locals have also been detained in prison since then, pending investigations.

Mr Aung Naing Soe's home in Yangon was raided by security officers, who seized some memory sticks.

Police told The Straits Times shortly after their detention that they were being investigated for allegedly breaching the law on import and exports, which carries a jail term of up to three years.



Myanmar interpreter Aung Naing Soe (left) and driver Hla Tin in a court cell on Nov 10, 2017. They were detained with Singaporean cameraman Lau Hon Meng and Malaysian producer Mok Choy Lin on Oct 27 while the two journalists were on assignment for Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT). PHOTO: CAPE DIAMOND



Drones occupy a legal grey area in Myanmar. While there is no specific law on drones, individual authorities have tried to restrict the use of drones on their premises. On the other hand, drones have also been used to gather meteorological data and conduct structural checks.

TRT is Turkey's state broadcaster. According to an Oct 31 statement issued by TRT World, its English language subsidiary, Mr Lau and Ms Mok had entered Myanmar on journalist visas on Oct 21. They were filming a documentary and had "shot in various locations with conventional cameras as well as with a drone, up until Oct 27".

"The Myanmar Information Ministry was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule," TRT World said.

"According to information TRT World has gathered from local journalists who are in touch with Myanmar security officials and our team, our crew wanted to film the parliament building in the capital with a drone, after conducting an interview with a member of parliament. They were detained by security officials before flying the drone."

Mr Myint Kyaw, an information ministry official contacted by Reuters, said however that TRT World had only made a broad request to film in Yangon and Rakine state, without mentioning the journalists' visit to Naypyitaw or use of a drone.

