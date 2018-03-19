Death toll in Philippine hotel fire rises to 5

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine firefighters said on Monday (March 19) that the death toll from a fire in a hotel in the capital Manila had risen to five, after confirming two more fatalities and putting out the blaze a day after it broke out.

All the victims were employees at the hotel casino owned and operated by state gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

The Bureau of Fire Protection said it was still verifying a report that another victim brought to the hospital had also died. Several people were injured.

Around 300 guests and more than 70 Pagcor employees, who were evacuated from the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino as the fire raged through several floors, have all been accounted for, firefighters said.

The hotel is owned and operated by Acesite Hotel Corp, a subsidiary of Waterfront Philippines.

"Hotel operations have been temporarily suspended until the proper clearances from the government regulatory agencies have been obtained," Acesite told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company said it was still waiting for the Bureau of Fire Protection's final report on what really caused the fire.

Firefighters said several floors of the 509-room hotel were "totally damaged" but their investigation was still incomplete.