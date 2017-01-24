British man gunned down in Thailand hit

BANGKOK (AFP) - A British man was gunned down Tuesday (Jan 24) after leaving a gym in a Thai beach resort by an assassin who fired a single shot into his victim's head before fleeing, police said.

Police in Pattaya, an eastern Thai city renowned for its long beach and seedy nightlife, said Tony Kenway, 39, was shot around 9am (10am Singapore time) after getting into his red Porsche.

"The shooting happened just after 9am when a British man left a sports club and got into his car," Police Major General Somprasong Yentaum, head of Chonburi police, told AFP.

"He was shot once in his head, the bullet casing was a .38 calibre," he added.

Security footage of the murder was published online by Thai media.

It showed a man in dark clothing walk up to the victim's car, open the door and fire a shot before jumping on a parked moped and making his getaway.

Somprasong said there was a crowd outside the gym that witnessed the killing and that the man's wife was baffled as to why he may have been targeted.

A spokesman at the British embassy in Bangkok confirmed a national had been killed and that officials were in touch with both the man's family and local police.

Pattaya boasts a large expat population and is notorious for its go-go bars and links with organised crime.