Boy's legs amputated after alleged abuse from religious school assistant warden in Malaysia

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An 11-year-old pupil from a private religious school in Kota Tinggi here has had both of his legs amputated after he was allegedly beaten with a water hose by an assistant warden.

The boy's mother Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, claimed that her son Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi was beaten several times on both of his legs during incidents that happened in March.

She said the incidents came to light when her son begged her to take him home as he could not bear it any more.

"On March 31, I came to visit my son and decided to bring him home here in Johor Baru as he was looking very weak and worried," she told reporters when met at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) on Saturday.

She added that her son had suffered from fever since his return and both of his legs swelled due to blood clots.

"I took my son to HSI for treatment on April 19, and he has been hospitalised until today," said Felda Wani, adding that her son's legs were amputated during an operation on Friday.

Meanwhile Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said in a statement that the boy's condition was still critical.

"The hospital will carry out further investigation to find out if the boy is suffering from another illness which contributed to his condition," he said.

When contacted, Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Rahmat Othman confirmed the case and said that the police were still waiting for a full medical report from the hospital.

"We will investigate the matter by calling the warden assistant in for questioning," he said without elaborating further.