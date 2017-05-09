At least 40 injured in double bombing at department store in Pattani

BANGKOK (AFP, The Nation/Asia News Network) - At least 40 people were injured Tuesday (May 9) when a double bombing hit a town in Thailand’s insurgency-plagued south, police said, the latest suspected rebel attack to undermine stalled peace efforts.

Initial reports said that the first bomb went off inside the store, sending people running out in panic before the second bomb exploded at the parking space in front of the store.

The first bomb was small and no one was hurt but the second bomb was huge – I don’t know yet whether it’s a car bomb or not,” Captain Preecha Prachumchai of Pattani provincial police told AFP.

“Currently around 40 people have been wounded: one is in serious condition,” he said.

Pictures posted by rescue workers on Twitter showed a thick plume of black smoke over the supermarket car park and some damage to the store entrance.

Social media photos show wreckage of the vehicle across the devastated parking lot.

The southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat have been rocked by waves of secessionist violence since early 2004, a conflict that has claimed more than 6,800 people, many of whom were civilians.