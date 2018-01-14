Boat carrying Chinese tourists to Thailand's Phi-Phi Islands explodes; 1 crew member dead

BANGKOK - A speedboat on its way to the popular beach destination of Phi-Phi Islands off the western coast of Thailand with 31 people on board exploded on Sunday (Jan 14), killing at least one person.

The King Poseidon was believed to have caught fire due to a fuel leak near the Viking Cave, a limestone cave frequented by tourists at the northwestern tip of Phi Phi, after leaving the Thai Morning Sun Pier in near Phuket, the Phuket Gazette reported.

There were 27 Chinese tourists, including three children, and five Thai crew members on board at the time of the incident.

One of the crew members reportedly died from burns.

The Consulate-General of China in Songkhla said five Chinese were seriously injured, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The consulate added that all the Chinese tourists were helped ashore while the rescue team searched for other survivors.