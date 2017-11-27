Authorities raise Mount Agung's threat warning to highest level; Bali airport closed on Monday

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities raised the threat warning from Bali's Mount Agung volcano to the highest level on Monday (Nov 27) after its eruption intensified.

Bali's Ngurah Rai airport was closed on Monday until Tuesday morning. On the neighbouring island of Lombok, the international airport has been temporarily closed since Sunday.

Indonesia's disaster management agency (BNPB) spokesman Dr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that the volcano, which began to spew lava on Saturday, has continuously ejected ash while the sound of intermittent eruptions can be heard as far as 12km away.

A bright glow on the volcano summit was more often seen on Sunday night, signalling that potentially greater eruptions are very imminent, Dr Sutopo said.

BNPB issued the level four warning alert, which is the highest possible, at 6am.

Residents have been told to evacuate from the danger zone, which has been expanded to between 8 to 10km from 6 to 7.5km.

#BREAKING Authorities in Bali, #Indonesia, at maximum alert over Agung volcano eruption. Surrounding areas being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/8IjJAEV3ns — Guido Mastrangelo (@GuidoGma) November 27, 2017

"The estimated danger zones are dynamic and are under consistent evaluation, and may change anytime depending on the most actual observation data," Dr Sutopo said.

Mount Agung has been rumbling since September, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to shelters. It began a series of mild eruptions, called phreatic eruptions, last week.

The mountain's last major eruption occurred in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.

The authorities have been ordered to immediately distribute masks to several villages in affected areas.