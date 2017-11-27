Authorities raise Mount Agung's threat warning to highest level; Bali airport closed on Monday

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on Nov 26.
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on Nov 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Agung belched smoke as high as 1,500 metres above its summit, sparking an exodus from settlements near the mountain.
Mount Agung belched smoke as high as 1,500 metres above its summit, sparking an exodus from settlements near the mountain.PHOTO: AFP
Balinese Hindus take part in a ceremony, where they pray near Mount Agung in hope of preventing a volcanic eruption, in Muntig village of the Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.
Balinese Hindus take part in a ceremony, where they pray near Mount Agung in hope of preventing a volcanic eruption, in Muntig village of the Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Balinese people viewing Mount Agung during an eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.
Balinese people viewing Mount Agung during an eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A boy takes pictures during Mount Agung's eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.
A boy takes pictures during Mount Agung's eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Indonesia Correspondent
wahyudis@sph.com.sg

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities raised the threat warning from Bali's Mount Agung volcano to the highest level on Monday (Nov 27) after its eruption intensified.

Bali's Ngurah Rai airport was closed on Monday until Tuesday morning. On the neighbouring island of Lombok, the international airport has been temporarily closed since Sunday.

Indonesia's disaster management agency (BNPB) spokesman Dr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that the volcano, which began to spew lava on Saturday, has continuously ejected ash while the sound of intermittent eruptions can be heard as far as 12km away.

A bright glow on the volcano summit was more often seen on Sunday night, signalling that potentially greater eruptions are very imminent, Dr Sutopo said.

BNPB issued the level four warning alert, which is the highest possible, at 6am.

Residents have been told to evacuate from the danger zone, which has been expanded to between 8 to 10km from 6 to 7.5km.

"The estimated danger zones are dynamic and are under consistent evaluation, and may change anytime depending on the most actual observation data," Dr Sutopo said.

 
 

Mount Agung has been rumbling since September, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to shelters. It began a series of mild eruptions, called phreatic eruptions, last week.

The mountain's last major eruption occurred in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.

The authorities have been ordered to immediately distribute masks to several villages in affected areas.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch