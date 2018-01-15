Balcony at Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapses; people trapped

The cause of the collapse at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta is not known, but initial reports do not point to a terrorist attack.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta is being evacuated after a balcony in Tower Two of the complex collapsed.
tkchan@sph.com.sg

JAKARTA - The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta is being evacuated after a balcony in Tower Two of the complex collapsed just after 12 noon on Monday (Jan 15).

Local reports indicate an unspecified number of people trapped under debris as videos of people screaming and rushing out of the building went viral online quickly.

According to Reuters, director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and will reopen at 1.30pm local time.  

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-storey building, Reuters reported.

The cause of the collapse is not known, but initial reports do not point to a terrorist attack.

(This story is developing)

