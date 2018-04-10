At least 4 injured in southern Thailand explosions

BANGKOK - At least four people were injured after bombs were detonated in southern Thailand on Monday (Apr 9), Bangkok Post reported.

The newspaper said that at least three bombs went off in the Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat Province.

The first bomb exploded near Plaza Hotel and the other two on Prachawiwat Road, police said, according to Bangkok Post.

The four people who were injured were taken to Sungai Kolok Hospital.

The bombs exploded about 6pm local time, said Captain Traipop Donprai-laorong from the Sungai Kolok police station.

"The motive of the bomb attack is believed to sabotage the Sungai Kolok annual food festival being held since last Saturday until this Wednesday," he said, as quoted by the Daily Star.