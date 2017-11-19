Ammonia pollution shuts down another water treatment plant in Johor

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia's Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating the source of an ammonia pollution that shut down a water treatment plant on Saturday (Nov 18) in Johor, less than a month after three other plants in the state were forced to close over the same reason.

Utility company SAJ Ranhill issued a statement on Saturday saying it had shut down the Sembrong Barat water treatment plant in the Kluang district in Johor after it detected an excessive amount of ammonia from the raw water source at the Sembrong Dam, the New Straits Times reported.

The statement said the closure was expected to affect about 45,000 account holders, or about 225,000 consumers in Kluang.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Executive Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said on Sunday he would be visiting the site of the pollution as part of the DOE's efforts to investigate the source of the pollution.

Related Story Water quality of Johor River deteriorating, expert calls for better protection

Earlier this month, two million consumers in Johor Baru, Kulai and Kota Tinggi were affected after three water treatment plants along the Johor River - the Semangar, Johor and Tai Hong plants - were forced to suspend their operations over ammonia pollution.

The pollution was later traced to an illegal fertiliser processing plant.