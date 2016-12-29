9-year-old Malaysian boy's penis amputated after failed reattachment; 2nd botched circumcision case in a week

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A nine-year-old boy in Malaysia lost his penis after a botched circumcision, the second case in the span of a week.

According to lawyer P Uthayakumar, the boy had the head of his penis completely severed during a circumcision procedure involving a pair of scissors at a clinic in Jalan Ipoh on Dec 15.

The boy was then taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to try and reattach the penis. However, it failed and the penis turned black, leaving the doctor no choice but to amputate the boy's organ.

"It is so unfortunate that this had happened to the poor boy. He is so young, he doesn't know what has happened," said Mr Uthayakumar, who will be holding a press conference regarding the case on Friday.

On Tuesday (Dec 27), it was reported that a 10-year-old boy had his penis severed during a laser-based circumcision procedure at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama.

According to The Star, this incident occurred at about 8.15pm on Dec 20.

Soon after the procedure, the doctor told the father of the boy that he had accidentally cut off the head of his son's penis.

The boy was rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM), which then referred him to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) for surgery to reattach the head of his penis. It was reported that the surgery was successful.