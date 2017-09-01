6.3-magitude quake jolts West Sumatra

PADANG (Jakarta Post/Asia News Network) - Residents of West Sumatra's provincial capital of Padang fled their homes as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the western part of Sumatra early on Friday (Sept 1) morning.

Patients of the Dr. M. Djamil Central Hospital in Padang were evacuated to the hospital's corridors.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the epicentre was 80 kilometers north-east of Siberut Island, or 87 km off the nearest city of Pariaman and around 10 km beneath the seabed.

No tsunami alert was issued.

The Padangpanjang Geophysics Station stated that strong vibrations were felt in Padang, Pariaman, Painan, Padangpanjang, Bukittinggi, and Mentawai islands.

No damage has been reported as of Friday afternoon.

On Aug 13, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted Bengkulu province, which shares a border with West Sumatra.

The BMKG said the epicentre of that quake was 71 km south-west of Bengkulu and around 10 km beneath the seabed.