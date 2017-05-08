6 men armed with machetes rob patrons in Malaysian restaurant of cash and valuables

The men wore motorcycle helmets and were armed with machetes.
PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - About six men armed with machetes stormed a restaurant in Taman Melawati, Ampang on Saturday (May 6) and escaped with about RM30,000 (S$9,700) in cash and valuables.

The men, all wearing full-faced helmets, showed up on three motorcycles outside the restaurant at about 9.30pm.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Hamzah Alias said the group rushed into the outlet and raided the cash register and robbed eight people who were in the restaurant.

He said the robbery took place quickly and no one was able to record the licence plate numbers of the motorcycles.

He said police would be checking closed-circuit television footage for clues on the robbers' identities.

A video going viral online shows diners stunned by the robbery.

