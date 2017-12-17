40,000 gather at Jakarta's National Monument to protest US Jerusalem decision

JAKARTA - At least 40,000 people gathered on Sunday (Dec 17) morning at the National Monument (Monas) to protest against US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Monas is located across the South side of the presidential palace.

"Sunday as per 8am local time, the Defend Palestine rally at Monas circle had a crowd of about 40,000 and the people still keep coming," Jakarta police spokesman Colonel Argo Yuwono said in a statement.

The situation is safe and stable, Col Argo added.

The rallies are organised by Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) and several Islamic organisations.

The US president on Dec 6 made a controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the historic city regarded as holy by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Mr Trump's announcement, which marked a reversal of decades of US policy, has been met with angry protests around the world, including in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and declared the entire city as its capital in 1980, a move condemned by the international community to this day.

The Palestinians hope that part of the city will be the capital of a future independent state.

For decades major countries have avoided taking sides in the conflict and kept their embassies in Tel Aviv instead.

Since Mr Trump's controversial decision on Dec 6, Indonesians have held several street rallies in different parts of the country, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

On Dec 10, 6,000 protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Jakarta. The protest was led by Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) secretary-general Mustafa Kamal and its president Sohibul Iman. The PKS is an Islamic political party that is part of the opposition coalition in Indonesia.

On the same day, a separate group comprising activists from Masyarakat Relawan Indonesia, or the Indonesia Volunteer Society, gathered at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout - the heart of the main thoroughfare in central Jakarta that is closed every Sunday for Car-Free Day - to voice their opposition.

On Dec 15, protesters again gathered outside the US embassy in Jakarta, burning US flags and demanding that President Joko Widodo order the US ambassador to leave the country.

A protest was also held on the same day in Cirebon, West Java, where people gathered outside a main mosque to condemn the Trump administration's Jerusalem decision.