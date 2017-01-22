39 men arrested for stripping naked at Malaysia motivational camp

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police have arrested 39 men for allegedly stripping naked during a motivational camp at a holiday resort in Bentong, Pahang.

The men, aged between 19 and 23, reportedly stripped off their clothes during a group activity organised by a private company at 6pm on Saturday.

Bentong police chief Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said police received information about the men going naked at the resort at about 6.12pm.

He said police went to the resort and monitored the activities of the group, before detaining the men at about midnight.

Also detained were nine representatives, including two women facilitators, from the company.

Superintendent Mansor said the men were taking part in a game called “All Out”, in which they were divided into groups and were asked to form a line using an object that was pasted on their bodies.

He said the men stripped off their clothes until all of them were completely nude.

He said police were investigating the group for indecent behaviour in public.

The incident is reminiscent of an outcry over a nudist event in Penang in May 2014.

Eight people were slapped with month-long jail terms for public obscenity after participating in what was called the “Nude Sports Games 2014”, which featured naked men and women dancing on the beach in Telok Kampi and painting each other’s bodies.

The authorities had been alerted after videos of the event were uploaded by a participant onto a video sharing site and drew outrage from Malaysian politicians and netizens.