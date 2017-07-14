1 injured, dozens of houses damaged after magnitude 5.5 quake hit North Sumatra

JAKARTA - A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Friday (July 14), leaving one person wounded and dozens of houses damaged, a government official said according to Xinhua news agency.

The quake epicentre was located 9km south-west Padang Sidempuan town of the province with a depth of 10 km, the report said, citing national disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The temblor triggered panic in the area, he told Xinhua in a text message.

This story is developing.