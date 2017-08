SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea early on Saturday (Aug 26) fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its east coast from its eastern Kangwon province, South Korea's military said.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was analysing the nature of the projectile, and an official declined to say whether it was a ballistic missile.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said it may have been a ballistic missile, without citing a source.