Man who 'blueticks' his hospitalised wife is heartless, says Taiwan judge who grants divorce

A judge in Taiwan has granted a woman a divorce after agreeing that it was "heartless" of her husband to "bluetick" her, or to read her messages without replying.

The woman, surnamed Lin, said she had moved out of her husband's family home in May last year as she said his family was unfriendly to her, Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times Net reported on Thursday (July 13).

In July last year, she was involved in a traffic accident and taken to hospital.

In screenshots of a Line conversation shown in court, Ms Lin sends her husband the following Chinese messages: "Hubby, you know where I live, why don't you visit me?"

"I got into a car accident, I'm in the ICU!"

"Hubby, I'm in the hospital ward."

"Hubby, why do you keep blueticking me?"

"Hubby, is it necessary for things to become so cold between husband and wife?"

"Hubby, are you just going to be so ruthless and not ask me anything?"

"Hubby, why do you treat me like this?"

Her husband did not reply to a single message.

The judge at Taiwan's Hsinchu District Court ruled that the "blueticking" - where someone reads a message but does not respond - showed the state of their marriage.

He ruled for a divorce, saying the foundations of the union had fallen apart.