Indonesia to check pulpwood companies' ability to fight fires before granting new concessions

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government will apply strict environmental and fire readiness testing to pulp and paper firms before they will be granted new concessions under a controversial land swap scheme that aims to get the companies off carbon-rich deep peatlands, a senior official said on Thursday.
The scheme is part of government efforts to curb fires and the haze as well as cut carbon emissions blamed for driving climate change.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?