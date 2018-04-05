Indonesia to check pulpwood companies' ability to fight fires before granting new concessions

Singapore-based Asia Pulp & Paper's Ogan Komering Ilir mill in Palembang, Indonesia.
Singapore-based Asia Pulp & Paper's Ogan Komering Ilir mill in Palembang, Indonesia.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
JAKARTA - The Indonesian government will apply strict environmental and fire readiness testing to pulp and paper firms before they will be granted new concessions under a controversial land swap scheme that aims to get the companies off carbon-rich deep peatlands, a senior official said on Thursday.

The scheme is part of government efforts to curb fires and the haze as well as cut carbon emissions blamed for driving climate change.

