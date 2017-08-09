Guam is prepared for any eventuality, will meet army and emergency services over North Korea threat, says governor

A US Air Force B-1B Lancer preparing to take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
A US Air Force B-1B Lancer preparing to take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

 GUAM (REUTERS)- The governor of Guam said on Wednesday (Aug 9) North Korea's warning of a possible missile strike on the US Pacific territory was no threat and the island was prepared for "any eventuality", with defences strategically placed to protect its people.

"Guam is American soil ... We are not just a military installation," said Governor Eddie Calvo.

Calvo said in an online video message he had contacted the White House and had been told by the defence and homeland security departments there was no change in the threat level.

