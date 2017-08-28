Woman walking inside Shenzhen train station is swallowed whole by opening floor

A woman in China's south-east Shenzhen city had a narrow escape after she fell into a hole that opened up in the floor as she was walking towards an escalator at a train station.

Fortunately, she suffered only abrasions in the heart-stopping incident, which happened around 10am on Saturday (Aug 26).

In a clip posted on Chinese video platform Pear Video, the woman is seen walking behind a male companion when part of the floor in front of the escalator collapses under her feet.

She falls in and disappears from view, while her companion reaches in frantically to help her. Passers-by then rush to help, and she is seen being lifted up of the hole.

The Shenzhen Metro later said on its official Sina Weibo account that the woman had stepped on a spoilt manhole cover and fell inside.

"Her fellow commuter and other commuters helped to pull her up," said the Metro. "Train station staff subsequently rushed to the scene and accompanied her to the hospital."

She had abrasions on her arms, legs and other areas, but was discharged soon after as she was not badly injured.